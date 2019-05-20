Storm Team 3: Dangerous tornado outbreak expected into tonight in Oklahoma and Texas

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The first major severe weather outbreak is expected the rest of today into tonight. The ingredients are favorable for long-track violent tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas with the tornado parameters off the charts today. It's the first high risk severe t'storm threat since May 18th, 2017 and the 61st given in the history of the Storm Prediction Center.
Storm Team 3 will have team coverage on the outbreak.
