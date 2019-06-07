Clear

Storm Team 3: Cooling comes for next week

A big drop in highs could mean 60s

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Enjoy the next few days because a cold front will drop the temperatures significantly next week.  Highs could get close to 90 by Saturday, and near 80 Sunday, before dropping below average for most of next week. It's not unheard of to have 60s for highs in June, with the last five years averaging about two days in June with highs int he 60s.  There could be rain and storm chances next week, but with the cooler air, severe weather is not expected. 

