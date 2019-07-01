Clear
Storm Team 3: Confirmed tornado in Freeborn County Monday

Tornado touchdown was brief

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 9:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The National Weather Service has confirmed a brief touchdown in Freeborn County near Hollandale and Maple Island in Minnesota.  Freeborn County was under a tornado warning for almost two hours on Monday.  There's no damage being reported at this time. 

