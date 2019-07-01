Storm Team 3: Confirmed tornado in Freeborn County Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed a brief touchdown in Freeborn County near Hollandale and Maple Island in Minnesota. Freeborn County was under a tornado warning for almost two hours on Monday. There's no damage being reported at this time.
