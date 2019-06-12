Storm Team 3: Chilly temps expected overnight

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The rain has wrapped up for the most part with very isolated chances the rest of your Wednesday. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s, and fall quickly overnight into the 40s. Record lows are in the 30s, so those won't be touched. However, it could be the coldest June night in four years. Thursday will bring on sunshine and a nice, almost fall-like feel to the air. Temps may get near 70 with lighter northwest winds. High pressure will be the main weather maker until Friday when a weak wave drives a slight chance of a shower or storm, and better threats Friday night and Saturday. Some storms may be strong. During this time period the temps will warm quickly to near 80. It looks quiet for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny skies
Highs: Near 70
Winds: 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: S 5-10
