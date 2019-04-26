Clear
Storm Team 3: Biggest late season snow storm in six years

Late season snow storm hitting the area Saturday

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

All eyes are on the major spring storm expected to drop snowfall in the Midwest. The fast-moving, potent low will sling in a heavy band of snowfall starting on Saturday morning and potentially lasting until Saturday evening. To get accumulating snow this time of year, you need a storm that will produce heavy snowfall -- this storm has that potential. The warm ground will shrink the snow-pack where sections of our viewing area could see 3"-6" of snow, with isolated higher amounts where the narrow heavy swatch sets up. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the viewing area for most of Saturday.  

The main impacts will be deteriorating roads, reduced visibilities, windy conditions, and cold air for this time of year. Snowfall will be a very slushy and cement-like which will cause problems while shoveling and trying to drive. A widespread freeze is likely Saturday night and Sunday morning with lows plummeting into the 20s. Another band of rain and even light snow moves in by Sunday night, too. Next week will remain below average for highs and very active.

