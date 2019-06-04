Clear

Storm Team 3: All eyes on the potential for severe storms

Storms will spark along a cold front later today, some could be severe.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery

A warm front has lifted north sparking warm and humid air to filter into the Midwest.  Dew points are in the 60s and highs could crank back into the 80s.  This will set the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop along a sweeping cold front.  Some storms could turn severe.  Main threats will be damaging winds, hail up to 1", and brief heavy downpours.  A Severe T'Storm Watch has already been posted for a large section of Minnesota; however, nothing yet for the KIMT viewing area.

We'll keep a close eye on it! 

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°






