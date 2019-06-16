Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Clear
Posted: Jun 16, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Main focus around the forecast the next 24 hours will be fog tonight and mostly sunny skies developing into Monday. Rainfall totals were between an inch and almost five inches in parts of Fillmore County from yesterday. Today was drier with mostly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. With skies clearing tonight and winds staying light, temps will cool and fog will develop across the region. This will lift for Monday as surface high pressure builds across the Midwest and the sunshine will rule the land. Highs will be a little warmer with the sun in the mid 70s. After Monday, the pattern turns unsettled with several waves potentially ushering in threat of rain and storms. This will keep the highs around average, or just below for the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog developing
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: NW 5-10

