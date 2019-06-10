Storm Team 3: After a dry start to June, rain moves back in this week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Sunshine will run until sunset tonight with increasing clouds developing and perhaps a spotty shower this evening and tonight, mainly north. Low pressure moves in for tomorrow as the main weather maker will bring rain chances and even a storm Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. It will not be raining the whole time during this period and expect plenty of breaks. However, we could see at least an inch of rainfall in some parts, especially near thunderstorms. Colder temperatures are in the forecast starting tomorrow through the end of the week. Below average readings will be the norm with at least two days only in the 60s for highs. Temps climb back above normal this weekend as highs approach 80.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms
Highs: Low 70s
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10
