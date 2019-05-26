Clear

Storm Team 3: A rainy and stormy Memorial Day

Heads up for the chance of stronger storms and heavy rain early this week

Posted: May. 26, 2019 7:59 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 8:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The main weather focus will be on the unsettled weather expected to kick-off the week with rain and storms. Low pressure tracks out from the west slinging showers and thunderstorms over the region by early Memorial Day and this could run for most of the day. A few storms may be strong; however, the bulk of the strong to severe storms will stay south due to more favorable dynamics with warmer air and higher moisture content in central Iowa and westward. Highs will hold in the 60s for both days in southern Minnesota and could be near 70 in north Iowa. Strong to severe storms could develop on Tuesday afternoon with a warm front. More storms could fire on Wednesday around the front, so don't expect overly nice days for the first three days of the week. The forecast turns in our favor later this week with more sun and highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; rain and storms late
Lows: Upper 50s.
Winds: SE 7-15

Tomorrow: Showers and storms into the early afternoon.
Highs: Highs in the mid 60s (warmer in N. Iowa)
Winds: ESE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Chance of showers and storms
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: E 7-15

One more nice day before storms.
