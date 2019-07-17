Clear
Storm Team 3: Flash flooding a concern overnight

Storms overnight may be strong with heavy rainfall and flooding.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The story this evening and overnight will be the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.  First round of storms have prevented any development of storms this afternoon.  However, more storms may develop this evening and overnight, and may pose a threat for flash flooding and severe storms.  The best chances for severe storms will be before midnight, then heavy rain may roll in.  Any storms that move overhead have the chance to wring out over an inch of rain per hour.  The threats for storms early may bring large hail, damaging winds, and isolated storms - that is if storms can develop. Stay tuned for updates! 

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
