Storm Team 3: Flash flooding a concern overnight

The story this evening and overnight will be the threat of severe weather and flash flooding. First round of storms have prevented any development of storms this afternoon. However, more storms may develop this evening and overnight, and may pose a threat for flash flooding and severe storms. The best chances for severe storms will be before midnight, then heavy rain may roll in. Any storms that move overhead have the chance to wring out over an inch of rain per hour. The threats for storms early may bring large hail, damaging winds, and isolated storms - that is if storms can develop. Stay tuned for updates!