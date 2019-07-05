Photo Gallery 1 Images
Severe weather is possible the rest of today into the evening hours before seeing a line of storms dissipate and head east. The main threats with storms developing today will be high winds and heavy downpours. Highs crank into the 80s before cooling down a touch with less humidity this weekend. The rain chances will be more isolated and scattered on Saturday, however, no severe weather is expected. High pressure moves in for the end of the weekend and early next week ushering in drier weather and mostly sunny skies. Best rain chances next week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a shortwave trough pulling in. Models have shown variation on exact timing and strength of the wave. Temperatures will drive back into the 80 for midweek.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered showers
Highs: Near 80
Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: NW 5-10
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Storms develop this evening, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
- Storm Team 3: Storms this weekend, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Storms fire Tuesday, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Storms possible Saturday, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week
- Storm Team 3: Severe storm chances return for Saturday
- Storm Team 3: Storms could turn strong to severe Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday
- Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday