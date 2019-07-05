Storm Team 3: Storms develop this evening, some severe

Severe weather is possible the rest of today into the evening hours before seeing a line of storms dissipate and head east. The main threats with storms developing today will be high winds and heavy downpours. Highs crank into the 80s before cooling down a touch with less humidity this weekend. The rain chances will be more isolated and scattered on Saturday, however, no severe weather is expected. High pressure moves in for the end of the weekend and early next week ushering in drier weather and mostly sunny skies. Best rain chances next week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a shortwave trough pulling in. Models have shown variation on exact timing and strength of the wave. Temperatures will drive back into the 80 for midweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible

Lows: Mid 60s

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered showers

Highs: Near 80

Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, slight chance

Lows: Low 60s

Winds: NW 5-10