Clear

Storm Team 3: Storms develop this evening, some severe

Marginal threat of severe weather across the viewing area

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Severe weather is possible the rest of today into the evening hours before seeing a line of storms dissipate and head east. The main threats with storms developing today will be high winds and heavy downpours. Highs crank into the 80s before cooling down a touch with less humidity this weekend. The rain chances will be more isolated and scattered on Saturday, however, no severe weather is expected. High pressure moves in for the end of the weekend and early next week ushering in drier weather and mostly sunny skies. Best rain chances next week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a shortwave trough pulling in. Models have shown variation on exact timing and strength of the wave. Temperatures will drive back into the 80 for midweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered showers
Highs: Near 80
Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: NW 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

Image

State funds earmarked to help families of fallen first responders

Image

Drunk driving in July

Image

Are you proud to be an American?

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Food and grilling safety

Image

Preparing the pyrotechnics

Image

Overnight boat collision

Community Events