Storm Team 3: Tracking storms the rest of the week, some severe

A wave of energy moves across the region today firing up the potential for thunderstorms to develop the rest of the today. Organized severe weather is not likely with the lack of shear, however, some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. Highs are expected to stay in the 80s today and Friday. Friday could drive in more scattered thunderstorms, too. The disturbance that ushers in storms on Friday will also push a cold front into the region. Daytime temps will fall back closer to average over the weekend. Saturday could push a few showers into the viewing area. Sunday and Monday appear to be dry as partly sunny skies will prevail, and highs warm up into the 80s next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance

Lows: Upper 60s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Storms possible

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, slight chance

Lows: Mid 60s

Winds: NW 5-10