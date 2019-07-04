Photo Gallery 3 Images
A wave of energy moves across the region today firing up the potential for thunderstorms to develop the rest of the today. Organized severe weather is not likely with the lack of shear, however, some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. Highs are expected to stay in the 80s today and Friday. Friday could drive in more scattered thunderstorms, too. The disturbance that ushers in storms on Friday will also push a cold front into the region. Daytime temps will fall back closer to average over the weekend. Saturday could push a few showers into the viewing area. Sunday and Monday appear to be dry as partly sunny skies will prevail, and highs warm up into the 80s next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Storms possible
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: NW 5-10
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Tracking storms the rest of the week, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week
- Storm Team 3: Storms this weekend, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Storms fire Tuesday, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Storms possible Saturday, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
- Storm Team 3: Severe storm chances return for Saturday
- Storm Team 3: Storms could turn strong to severe Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday
- Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday