Clear

Storm Team 3: Fourth of July brings a chance for storms

Storms possible early and later in the day

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Stationary front looks to be the main weather maker today and the rest of the week. This will lead to showers and storms at times from now until early Saturday. Main threats with storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. Convection will fire the rest of Wednesday, and especially later tonight with a more organized line developing out west. These storms will rake into the viewing area by the Thursday morning time period and give chances to start your 4th of July. It is unclear how these storms will evolve on the 4th, but we are not expecting it to rain all day. They look to weaken as they approach the viewing area. Several more weak waves will kick up showers and storms the rest of the week. A drier flow pumps the region with less stormy activity and more cooler, nicer conditions for the weekend. Highs will fall back into the 70s.

Tonight: Storms are possible
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain and storms possible, otherwise partly sunny
Highs: Mid 80s
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms developing early
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: Vrbl 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City, Newman Catholic come together in cancer fight

Image

Farmers still hurting from flooding

Image

Tracking Possible Storms Wednesday Afternoon & Evening

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Strong storms possible Wednesday, same for the 4th

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/2

Image

Med City set to acquire electric vehicles

Image

Bragging Rights over Blood Donations

Image

Save the track: latest

Image

Access mat approved

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Community Events