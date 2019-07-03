Storm Team 3: Fourth of July brings a chance for storms

Stationary front looks to be the main weather maker today and the rest of the week. This will lead to showers and storms at times from now until early Saturday. Main threats with storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. Convection will fire the rest of Wednesday, and especially later tonight with a more organized line developing out west. These storms will rake into the viewing area by the Thursday morning time period and give chances to start your 4th of July. It is unclear how these storms will evolve on the 4th, but we are not expecting it to rain all day. They look to weaken as they approach the viewing area. Several more weak waves will kick up showers and storms the rest of the week. A drier flow pumps the region with less stormy activity and more cooler, nicer conditions for the weekend. Highs will fall back into the 70s.

Tonight: Storms are possible

Lows: Upper 60s

Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain and storms possible, otherwise partly sunny

Highs: Mid 80s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms developing early

Lows: Upper 60s

Winds: Vrbl 5-10