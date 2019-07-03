Storm Team 3: Fourth of July brings a chance for storms

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Stationary front looks to be the main weather maker today and the rest of the week. This will lead to showers and storms at times from now until early Saturday. Main threats with storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. Convection will fire the rest of Wednesday, and especially later tonight with a more organized line developing out west. These storms will rake into the viewing area by the Thursday morning time period and give chances to start your 4th of July. It is unclear how these storms will evolve on the 4th, but we are not expecting it to rain all day. They look to weaken as they approach the viewing area. Several more weak waves will kick up showers and storms the rest of the week. A drier flow pumps the region with less stormy activity and more cooler, nicer conditions for the weekend. Highs will fall back into the 70s.
Tonight: Storms are possible
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Rain and storms possible, otherwise partly sunny
Highs: Mid 80s
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms developing early
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: Vrbl 5-10
