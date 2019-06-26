Clear

Storm Team 3: Storms could turn strong to severe Thursday

Two rounds of storms possible on Thursday

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Keep an eye on the sky as two rounds of strong to severe storms could potentially impact the viewing area on Thursday. 

The first round will be a diminishing MCS that will march into the region by Thursday mid to late morning.  These storms will produce strong winds and heavy downpours. 

Storms move out and usher in partly sunny skies by the end of the day.  Highs should crank well into the 80s for highs on Thursday.  Another round of storms will fire around the Midwest thanks to a strong low-level jet and ample moisture. 

These storms will have to be monitored, too. 

