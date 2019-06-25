Storm Team 3: Hot and muggy this weekend

Storms will stay to our south and east the rest of Tuesday with a lot of sunshine. High pressure and an upper-level ridge will be the main culprit for the warm and humid weather that's moving in our direction.

Highs will climb into the 80s for the next seven days with above average readings continuing potentially into next week.

The warmest stretch of weather will be Friday through Sunday as dew points could climb into the 70s and highs well into the 80s and lower 90s. Heat indices could approach the century mark!

Stay hydrated, limit sun exposure and take care of your pets and the elderly. Muggy air and a warm front will touch off showers and thunderstorms at times, and the next chance could be on Thursday.

There's a marginal risk of severe weather with a strengthening wave pivoting across Minnesota and Iowa. Strong winds and large hail will be the main threats.

