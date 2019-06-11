Photo Gallery 3 Images
Shortwave trough will generate showers and even a few thunderstorms the rest of today and into Wednesday. Severe weather chances do appear low, but cannot rule out a storm producing gusty winds or small hail. Waves of rain will be possible until midday Wednesday, and then shoving to the east the rest of the day. The concern Wednesday night and Thursday morning are the falling temperatures and near record lows for a chunk of the viewing area. Lows may fall into the upper 30s for the coolest regions, and warmest in the mid 40s. Frost could be possible in far northern Minnesota with the Canadian air. High pressure builds back in for the rest of the work week as highs jump into the mid 70s by Friday. Scattered showers or storms could develop on Saturday and Sunday will feature sun. Both days will be around average in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Showers and windy
Highs: Mid 60s
Winds: N 10-20
Tomorrow Night: Early slight chance, then decreasing clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Winds: NW 5-10
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Showers and colder highs
- Storm Team 3: Steady stream of showers
- Storm Team 3: Warm Saturday, Showers Sunday
- Storm Team 3: Warm Wednesday, Showers on Horizon
- Cold weather... only getting colder
- Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday
- Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Storms this weekend, some severe
- Storm Team 3: Storms turn into heavy rain tonight
- Storm Team 3: Storms fire back up Sunday night