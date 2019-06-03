Clear

Storm Team 3: Storms fire Tuesday, some severe

A muggy day on Tuesday could bring severe storms

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The rest of Monday should be fantastic with southwest winds and sunshine as highs get into the 70s, even some spots nearing 80. Tonight, the southern parts of the area could see a dying line of showers and storms moving in. Showers and storms could pop on Tuesday with more moisture feeding toward the region. What we are watching is a large line of showers and storms to develop Tuesday later in the day and night. Some could be strong to severe with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. Threats of storms could linger on Wednesday morning, and then the skies clear with mostly sunny skies the main weather maker for the rest of the work week. Highs near 80 can be anticipated. Risk of storms could drive back in for the weekend with nice temperatures.

Tonight: Showers or storms south, partly cloudy
Lows: Around 60
Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Early storm south, then more late
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Storms Possible, cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: W 5-10

Tracking great temps and filtered sunshine.
