Storm Team 3: Wildfire smoke causing hazy conditions

Hazy conditions will continue

Posted: May 30, 2019 9:36 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Have you looked outside at all today? It appears hazy and smoky.  It's because a northwest flow is developing aloft and sending wildfire smoke into the U.S. and Midwest from fires in Canada.  This map is coming from wildfire.ca. 

The western province of Alberta has been dealing with numerous large wildfires over the past two weeks, including two fires in the High Level area that have burned more than 600,000 acres and forced evacuations.

Send us photos of the sunrise and sunset with these conditions. 

