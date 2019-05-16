Storm Team 3: Severe weather and heavy rainfall could hit area

It has come time in our season when severe weather has finally shown its cards, and it looks like Mother Nature has a good hand at poker. We could see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms from now until Sunday. Tomorrow and Saturday could feature strong to severe storms with an energetic jet stream, strengthening low pressure, and a stationary front planted across the viewing area. A few inches of rainfall could drop in southern Minnesota and north Iowa while gusty winds, large hail, and even a few isolated tornadoes could take place. The Storm Team 3 weather team will watch it very closely.

Saturday will be a very interesting day because parts of the region could see highs in the 70s and 80s while others may be stuck in the 50s. More details to follow.