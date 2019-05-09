Clear

Storm Team 3: Tracking a warm up and sun

We get a break from the faucet as highs finally climb back into the 60s with sun later this week and over the weekend.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

It has been a struggle the last two days in the temperature department with daytime temps only in the 40s, and even stuck in the 30s this afternoon for some. Low pressure that brought all the rain yesterday and early this morning is starting to depart, and we will see drier and warmer air slowly starting to track by in. However, even with some sun tomorrow, temperatures will run below average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The fishing opener will be dry in the morning with scattered showers or storms by the evening. We won't see the temperatures we saw the last two days, but we're not looking at a run of really warm air. Highs do go back above the norm for a few days in the low 70s next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, early light drizzle possible.
Lows: Upper 30s.
Winds: NW 8-15 mph

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny.
Highs: Around 60.
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear.
Lows: Near 40.
Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

