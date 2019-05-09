Photo Gallery 1 Images
It has been a struggle the last two days in the temperature department with daytime temps only in the 40s, and even stuck in the 30s this afternoon for some. Low pressure that brought all the rain yesterday and early this morning is starting to depart, and we will see drier and warmer air slowly starting to track by in. However, even with some sun tomorrow, temperatures will run below average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The fishing opener will be dry in the morning with scattered showers or storms by the evening. We won't see the temperatures we saw the last two days, but we're not looking at a run of really warm air. Highs do go back above the norm for a few days in the low 70s next week.
Tonight: Cloudy, early light drizzle possible.
Lows: Upper 30s.
Winds: NW 8-15 mph
Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny.
Highs: Around 60.
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear.
Lows: Near 40.
Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Related Content
- Storm Team 3: Tracking a warm up and sun
- Storm Team 3: Warm Saturday, Showers Sunday
- Storm tracking: Live updates from the KIMT Weather team
- Storm Team 3: Warm Wednesday, Showers on Horizon
- Soaking up the sun
- Bike The Sun
- Videos: Midday storm tracking and driving conditions
- What to expect: Tracking this weekend's storm
- Winter storm updates from our weather team
- Storm Team 3: Steady stream of showers