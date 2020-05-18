Stores purchasing more safety equipment to reopen

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Monday marked the first day non-essential businesses could open their doors to customers. At Tyrol Ski and Sports in the Med City, you'll notice some changes as you walk into the door.

All employees must wear a mask and fitting rooms are closed. Plexiglass was installed to make a barrier between customer and staff and customers are asked to stay at least six feet apart.

Store Owner Robb Welch has bought more masks and sanitizers to help keep the shop clean. Despite extra costs to increase safety measures, he said the purchases are necessary to keep his store up and running.

"It's definitely an added expense we weren't maybe looking at as part of the budget, but it's a necessary expense to have at this point in order to be a business to stay open going forward," Welch said.