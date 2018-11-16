Stores preparing for impending snowfall

MASON CITY, Iowa - With an impending snowstorm this weekend, stores are stocking supplies, ready for what Mother Nature could bring.

Keving Greiner is the manager at Kramer Ace Hardware, which is completely stocked. So far though, winter items have not been completely sold out.

"We got a lot more people that are trying to get their snow blowers ready for the season. They're bringing them in to get tuned up."

He adds that the first snowfall could catch some people off guard.

"You get a lot of people that haven't prepared...or people that moved here from places that haven't had snow like California or Arkansas. They come in for shovels. We had a mother come in here and buy shovels and ice scrapers for their kids that had moved back from California."

Regardless of what the conditions are like, Greiner wants to be ahead of what could happen.

"We plan ahead, so we do gear up for weather when we hear about upcoming stuff. We make sure we have plenty on hand for what people are looking for."

Marjorie Barto got what she needed at HyVee, ahead of the storm.

"It's best to do that while you have time."

Greiner has been through some rough winter storms before, and says he isn't too concerned about this one.

"I'm not panicking. I'm planning on traveling up to Minnesota if I can."