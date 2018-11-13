Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story

Storage unit thieves plead guilty in Hancock County

Christopher Hoeft Christopher Hoeft

Forest City men were facing over a dozen charges each.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Two Forest City men accused of a rash of storage unit burglaries in Hancock County are pleading guilty.

Christopher Michael Hoeft, 39, is pleading guilty to three counts of 3rd degree burglary and Kristen Nelson, 34, is pleading guilty to two counts of 2nd degree theft and two counts of 3rd degree burglary.


Kristen Nelson

Authorities say the two repeatedly broke into storage units in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in January and stole thousands of dollars in private property.

Hoeft’s sentencing is set for January 8. Nelson’s sentencing date has not been set.

Both were originally charged with over a dozen crimes but those additional charges will be dismissed as part of their plea bargains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events