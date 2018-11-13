Storage unit thieves plead guilty in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – Two Forest City men accused of a rash of storage unit burglaries in Hancock County are pleading guilty.

Christopher Michael Hoeft, 39, is pleading guilty to three counts of 3rd degree burglary and Kristen Nelson, 34, is pleading guilty to two counts of 2nd degree theft and two counts of 3rd degree burglary.



Authorities say the two repeatedly broke into storage units in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in January and stole thousands of dollars in private property.

Hoeft’s sentencing is set for January 8. Nelson’s sentencing date has not been set.

Both were originally charged with over a dozen crimes but those additional charges will be dismissed as part of their plea bargains.