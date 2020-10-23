Clear

Storage unit thefts on the rise in Mason City

Chief Jeff Brinkley confirms the department has seen an increase of break-ins at self storage faclities.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 8:58 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley is warning residents more thieves are breaking into self storage units.  He recalls a time when his officers found burglars in the middle of a late-night raid.

"We caught a couple of people in one, the night shift did probably six weeks ago," said Brinkley.

Connie Stille is the co-owner of Federal U Store It in Mason City.  She says the police keep an eye on her storage facility.

"The police are real good about going down the alley and if they notice anything that's out of place, they give me a call," said Stille.

When the police aren't driving by, the storage facility has security features to keep the bad guys out, including an electric gate.

"Our total unit area is surrounded by fencing and a corner of our area, we have serpentine wire so people can not climb up on whatever is parked outside our fence," she said.

Stille also says they've been lucky at their storage facility, they haven't had a break in at all this year.

Chief Brinkley recommends keeping your most valuabe items stashed safely at home.  He also offers what he views as the best defense against would-be burglars.

"Buy a good lock. I think that certainly is a good start. Have a good inventory of what you have in your unit. So, at the point something does happen. Sometimes it's the silliest little things that break open a case for us," said Brinkley.

It's also a good idea not to keep your most valuable possessions in a self storage facility, find a safe place at home instead.

