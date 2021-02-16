Storage burglar sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A storage facility burglar is sentenced in Cerro Gordo County.

Thomas Bernard Hitchcock, 49 of Mason City, has been given five years of probation and ordered to pay $553.94 in damages.

Law enforcement says Hitchcock stole multiple items from Atlas Storage in Mason City on April 15, 2020, then worked with Shelly Hitchcock to steal from A-1 Security Self-Storage on August 21, 2020. He pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary.

Shelly Hitchcock previously pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree burglary and was given three years of probation.