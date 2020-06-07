Stop signs going in at I-35 interchange south of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Stop signs will be up Monday at the interchange of northbound Interstate 35 and U.S. 18.

A utility company is running powerlines to recently installed traffic lights, which will require temporary stop signs for Monday and Tuesday. The new traffic lights will then flash red while they are programmed.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says motorists should expect delays during peak travel times. The DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.