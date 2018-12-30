Clear
Stony Brook beats UNI, 73-63

Panthers will start the new year with a losing record.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Andrew Garcia scored 24 points and Stony Brook won its school-record 12th nonconference game, pulling away from Northern Iowa, 73-63 Saturday night in their final contest before opening America East play.

The Seawolves (12-3) already set the school's record as a Division I school with 11 nonconference wins with a 76-73 victory over Quinnipiac. Stony Brook opens conference play Saturday at UMass-Lowell.

Wyatt Lohaus scored at the basket as time expired in the first half to get Northern Iowa within two at the break 36-34. The Seawolves answered to start the second half. Andrew Garcia drilled a 3 seconds into the period and Jeff Otchere dunked to make it 41-34. Garcia hit the second of two free throws and followed it with a jumper seconds later to push Stony Brook's lead into double figures, 56-46 midway through the second half, and Jules Moor hit a 3 to make it a 13-point bulge.

Garcia was 9-for-9 from the field, including 4 of 4 from distance. Jules Moor added 14 points off the bench.

Lohaus hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points for Northern Iowa (5-8).

