MASON CITY, Iowa - 1 in every 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday. That's according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

On Saturday, September 28th, Stomping Out Childhood Cancer is being held in Mason City. It's from 11am-6pm at the North Iowa Events Center. There will be a silent auction, a live auction, a bake sale, horse rides, food, games for kids and vendors. All the money raised will go to childhood cancer research.

Shanda Burgos will be attending. We first introduced you to the Burgos family in 2016, shortly after Elliot Burgos was diagnosed with cancer. We followed his inspirational and courageus battle until January of 2018, when Elliot died at the young age of 9.

Elliot's loved ones, including his mom Shanda, are left with a hole in their hearts.

"When you're told your child only has one option to beat a cancer, and you put all your faith into that option, and then it doesn't work. I mean you really just feel hopeless," Shanda Burgos said.

"Losing a child, I would definitely say that's one of the hardest things you can ever go through as a parent," said Burgos.

Now, Burgos is taking that pain and turning it into something positive. She's encouraging others to attend Stomping Out Childhood Cancer.

"With all the negativity in the world today, to see people come together to support you when you have no clue who they are is an amazing feeling, it really is. And that's what really gets you through. So i'm glad that Elliot was able to make that impact on people and bring out all that good, because that's what it's really all about," she said.