Stolen vehicle recovered in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police have located a stolen vehicle but are still looking for things that were inside it.

The Austin Police Department says officers found a Chevy Cruze Saturday afternoon that had been reported stolen out of Owatonna earlier in the day. It was located in the 100 block of 5th Street SW. No one was with the vehicle and the following items are believed to have been stolen from inside:

- A black northface bag valued at $100. The bag had a purple paint stain at the top on the loop.

- A brown Michael Kors purse valued at $200.

- A gray Apple IPad in a portfolio case attached to a keyboard valued at $100-$200. The serial number for the IPad is unknown at the time of this report.

- A wallet containing $60 in cash, visa gift card valued at $25-$50, a target gift card, an AAA card and her MN driver's license.

- Chromebook issued from Owatonna high school

Police says there are currently no known suspects for this crime.