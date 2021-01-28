Stolen vehicle, pursuit ends with 20-year-old north Iowa man in custody

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - What began as a report of a stolen vehicle ended after a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning in Cerro Gordo County.

Mason City police announced a red Ford Edge was reported stolen just after 2:30 a.m.

At 3:42 a.m., the vehicle was observed in the McDonald’s parking lot in Clear Lake.

When an officer tapped on the window, the driver, Kyle Cook, 20, of Belmond, sped off.

Law enforcement said a “lengthy pursuit” ensued where speeds were in excess of 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The pursuit ended when Cook lost control of the vehicle and it went into a ditch.

He’s facing a felony second-degree theft charge along with an eluding charge.