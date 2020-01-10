Clear
Stolen vehicle found running in a snowbank leads to the arrests of two in Rochester

Brett Kurth (left) and Ashlynn Newman

A report of a stolen van led to charges against two people after the vehicle was found in a snowbank.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:49 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a stolen van led to charges against two people after the vehicle was found in a snowbank.

Brett Kurth, 27, and Ashlynn Newman, 23, were arrested after the vehicle was located late early Friday morning night in the 5000 block of 32nd Ave. NW.

The vehicle was still running in reverse with doors open when it was found in a snowbank.

A search resulted in authorities finding Kurth and shoeprints helped authorities locate Newman.

Next to the shoe prints, a container of liquid methamphetamine was found along with a hairbrush. Authorities believe the hairbrush will match Newman’s DNA.

The vehicle was stolen while it was warming up.

 

