Stolen van investigation leads to guilty plea from Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered over a stolen van stuck in a snowbank.

Ashlynn Nicole Newman, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fifth-degree controlled substance crime. She was given a stay of adjudication, four years of supervised probation, and 50 hours of community work service.

The Rochester Police Department said Newman and Brett Kurth were arrested on January 10, 2020, after a report of a stolen van. Officers said they found the van stuck in a snowbank in the 5000 block of 32nd Avenue NW. Police said that led to a search which located Newman, Kurth, and a container of methamphetamine.

Kurth previously pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for 51 days already served.

A stay of adjudication for Newman means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.