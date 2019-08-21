Stolen truck and suspect sought in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winnehshiek County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen truck.

The white Chevrolet S10 was taken from a home in the northern part of the county. The Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the truck, a suspect, and a video of the suspect opening the driver’s side door and looking inside another truck which was not stolen.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.