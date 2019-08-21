Clear

Stolen truck and suspect sought in northeast Iowa

Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office releases photos.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winnehshiek County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen truck.

The white Chevrolet S10 was taken from a home in the northern part of the county. The Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the truck, a suspect, and a video of the suspect opening the driver’s side door and looking inside another truck which was not stolen.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Image

Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Image

Sara's Wednesday's Forecast

StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

Image

downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Image

CTK: Lourdes Eagles

Community Events