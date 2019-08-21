DECORAH, Iowa – The Winnehshiek County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen truck.
The white Chevrolet S10 was taken from a home in the northern part of the county. The Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the truck, a suspect, and a video of the suspect opening the driver’s side door and looking inside another truck which was not stolen.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
Related Content
- Stolen truck and suspect sought in northeast Iowa
- Burglary suspect sought in northeast Iowa
- Stolen truck sentence
- River warning in northeast Iowa
- Manure spill in northeast Iowa
- Florida murder suspect gets probation in northeast Iowa
- 2 robbery suspects sought in Rochester
- Armed robbery suspect sought in southern Minnesota
- Suspect sought in Olmsted County burglary
- Man goes missing in northeast Iowa
Scroll for more content...