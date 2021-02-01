Stolen purse holds precious memories

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A smashed car window, a stolen purse, and now a victim is pleading for your help in finding a missing photo album.

Kerstin Suby says she and her husband were on a walk Sunday afternoon when they came back to a devastating surprise.

The window of their car was broken and Suby's purse was missing.

There were unused gift cards and other necessary items, but some items aren't replaceable.

She feels devastated because inside was a special photo album with wedding pictures and some photos of her niece who passed away this past October.

"That's the first thing I thought of when I saw the window smashed in ... was the album. The album was in there. And I just started to cry. And I'm desperate to find my purse so I can get those photos back," says Suby.

There were many family memories in that photo album.

"In addition to the baby pictures of Melissa, there are also other pictures of my children and other wonderful family memories. There's a family wedding in there. Pictures of my kids outside the hospital before their baby brother was born. I have no idea where the negatives are for any of those pictures," Suby says.

She says she just wants the photo album back.

If you happen to see the purse, you're asked to call the police.