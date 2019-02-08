Stolen mail, drugs and ammunition recovered when Rochester search warrant executed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in a search warrant that resulted in two arrests, drugs, stolen mail and ammunition.
Nicholas Hanson, 34, and Kaylin Polk, 23, live at the 3812 21st St. SE. residence. Authorities said methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and ammunition was found.
He is facing felony charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of ammunition.
Polk was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was in possession of mail belonging to Maier Tree and Lawn Service. She is facing a felony charge of mail theft.
