Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stolen mail, drugs and ammunition recovered when Rochester search warrant executed

Kaylin Polk

The Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in a search warrant that resulted in two arrests, drugs, stolen mail and ammunition.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 3:00 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in a search warrant that resulted in two arrests, drugs, stolen mail and ammunition.
Nicholas Hanson, 34, and Kaylin Polk, 23, live at the 3812 21st St. SE. residence. Authorities said methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and ammunition was found.
He is facing felony charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of ammunition.
Polk was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was in possession of mail belonging to Maier Tree and Lawn Service. She is facing a felony charge of mail theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -17°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -14°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -24°
Tracking very cold air tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Image

Cold temps throughout the day Friday

Image

Osage headed to state duals for the first time since 2017

Image

2019 dual wrestling pairings

Image

Waldorf announces football class

Image

Road conditions worsen

Image

River City Pool Tournament

Image

Turn on your headlights!

Image

Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Community Events