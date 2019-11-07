Clear
Stolen gun charge dropped against Rochester woman

Prosecutors say they can't get a vital piece of evidence for trial.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen property charge has been dropped against a woman police found with a stolen gun in an apartment,

Sarah Mohamed Hassan, 21 of Rochester, was arrested on August 21 after Rochester police assisted the Burnsville Police Department with a search at 2441 Highway 52 N, Apartment 301. Officers said they found a gun that had been stolen earlier that month.

A charge of possession of stolen property against Hassan was dismissed Thursday. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says a critical piece of evidence against Hassan is in the possession of another agency and they can’t get it for trial, which makes it impossible to prove Hassan’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

