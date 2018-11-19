Stolen checks send Mason City man to jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who tried to deposit stolen checks into his own account is getting some jail time.

Blake Michael Harrer, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to forgery and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. Authorities say he stole checks from a Clear Lake home and tried to deposit them.

He’s been sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 days in a residential correctional facility, and five years of probation. Harrer must also pay a $315 fine and $625 in restitution to Clear Lake Bank and Trust.