MASON CITY, Iowa – A Florida woman is sentenced to prison for stolen checks in North Iowa.

Christina Noel Whitaker, 30 of Lantana, FL, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery for cashing stolen checks worth $16,300 at four First Citizens Bank branches between December 12 and 13 in 2019. Investigators say Whitaker impersonated a bank customer.

She’s been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a total of 10 years in prison.