MASON CITY, Iowa - A stolen ATV on a trailer was recovered in Mason City and a 40-year-old man is facing a felony theft charge.

Brian Peterson, from Calhoun County, was found Monday in the 1200 block of N. Federal Ave. in possession of a 2014 ArticCat ATV on a trailer.

The ATV was confirmed stolen out of Hamilton County in 2019 and has a value of more than $1,500.

He is also facing a drug charge for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine.