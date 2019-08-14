Clear
Stocks plummet Wednesday on recession fears

Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 800 points.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — TThe Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below the two-year yield Wednesday, an ominous signal that has predicted past recessions.

Investors have been plowing money into long-term U.S. government bonds for months, sending yields sharply lower, as they anticipate slower economic growth.

Macy's plunged 13% after slashing its full-year profit forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800 points, or 3%, to 25,479.

The S&P 500 lost 85 points, or 2.9%, to 2,840. The Nasdaq lost 242 points, or 3%, 7,773.

Bond prices soared. The yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 1.58% from 1.68% Tuesday, a big move.

