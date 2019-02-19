Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stocking up on groceries before the storm

"we live in Minnesnowta, right?" says one shopper.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The shelves are full at Natural Grocers the day before an anticipated winter storm, but shoppers say they aren't too concerned about having enough food at home.

"We usually have a ton of groceries in our house. I'm going twice a week anyway. I usually try not to run out. With 3 kids at home, we try not to run out very often," says shopper Katie Layden.

"Not too concerned about it. I live in a small town so I usually can get around," adds shopper Sandi Reinhart.

Having nonperishable items at home can be helpful in case you get snowed in or lose power long enough for the food in your fridge to go bad.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2 UNI students killed in a crash

Image

Public works crews gear up to tackle another snow storm

Image

What to do with all the snow

Image

MnDOT gets ready for the next snow system

Image

Railroad Crossing Accident

Image

Tracking More Snow and a Wintry Mess for Tonight and Wednesday

Image

Racial disparities in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Random Acts of Kindness Week in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from Monday

Image

Sending cookies overseas

Community Events