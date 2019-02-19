Stocking up on groceries before the storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The shelves are full at Natural Grocers the day before an anticipated winter storm, but shoppers say they aren't too concerned about having enough food at home.

"We usually have a ton of groceries in our house. I'm going twice a week anyway. I usually try not to run out. With 3 kids at home, we try not to run out very often," says shopper Katie Layden.

"Not too concerned about it. I live in a small town so I usually can get around," adds shopper Sandi Reinhart.

Having nonperishable items at home can be helpful in case you get snowed in or lose power long enough for the food in your fridge to go bad.