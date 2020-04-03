Clear
Stocking up on disinfectant and sanitizer

With disinfectant wipes and sprays and hand sanitizer being hot items right now, you might be asking what product is more effective

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 2:41 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Disinfectant wipes and sprays and hand sanitizer are hot items right now.

We're wiping down surfaces and washing our hands more than ever, whether at home or out in public, and even in your vehicle.

"If you keep getting in there day after day after day, and touching all the surfaces in there, you're continuing to expose yourself if you're bringing those germs in the car."

If you're on the go, Jennifer Stiles with CG Public Health suggests carrying small containers of wipes and sanitizer.

"If we're touching surfaces...everybody's getting gas for their car, people have to go into the grocery store and get food, and if they're touching carts, the gas pump, anything outside of home...it's important that they're using the hand sanitizer, and when they get home that they're able to wash their hands with soap and water."

Stiles suggests shoppers look at the EPA's list of the most effective cleaning and sanitizing products, and read the labels.

