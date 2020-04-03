MASON CITY, Iowa - Disinfectant wipes and sprays and hand sanitizer are hot items right now.
We're wiping down surfaces and washing our hands more than ever, whether at home or out in public, and even in your vehicle.
"If you keep getting in there day after day after day, and touching all the surfaces in there, you're continuing to expose yourself if you're bringing those germs in the car."
If you're on the go, Jennifer Stiles with CG Public Health suggests carrying small containers of wipes and sanitizer.
"If we're touching surfaces...everybody's getting gas for their car, people have to go into the grocery store and get food, and if they're touching carts, the gas pump, anything outside of home...it's important that they're using the hand sanitizer, and when they get home that they're able to wash their hands with soap and water."
Stiles suggests shoppers look at the EPA's list of the most effective cleaning and sanitizing products, and read the labels.
Related Content
- Stocking up on disinfectant and sanitizer
- Sanitation crews work through cold
- Iowa egg farm suing over damage from bird flu disinfection
- How well does hand sanitizer work?
- Stocks plunge again
- Stocking up on stamps
- Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
- Making homemade hand sanitizer if you're in a pinch
- Ethanol plants want to help make hand sanitizer
- Stock market affecting housing market