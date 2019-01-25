Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stocking up on Stamps

People are buying stamps by the coil ahead of the price increase on Sunday

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - Maybe you have a wedding coming up or you own a business, regardless if you plan on sending out a lot of mail you might want to buy your stamps before Sunday.
Postal workers at the Mason City Post Office are reminding people, the price of the forever stamp is going up from $.50 to $.55 on Sunday, January 27th. It’s the largest increase in postal service history.
According to postal workers, people are stocking up and buying them by the coil. That includes Alan Steckman.
“Oh we stocked up on about 17 coils of first class stamps,” he says.
Doing that saved him $85. Steckman understands price increases happen over time but remembers when they were significantly less.
“In the 1950s stamps were 3 cents.”
Others like Michelle Sanders didn't bother buying extra because she says no matter the price, they are a necessity.
“I just think maybe (the increase) is needed but it doesn’t worry me. I have to spend the money no matter what because I have to mail things,” says Sanders.
There is good news for your wallet, each additional ounce for a first class mail letter will cost $.15 which is a six cent decrease from what we were paying at $.21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -9°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spoofing alert

Image

Tracking Our Next Snow Storm and Colder Temperatures

Image

Charles City Recycling Rates Rise

Image

Local sports highlights from Thursday

Image

IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

Image

Hurt named to All-American roster

Image

Rising recycling costs

Image

New pilot program

Image

SNAP offerings during shutdown.

Image

Local girl opens up about spoofing

Community Events