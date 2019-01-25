Stocking up on Stamps

MASON CITY, Iowa - Maybe you have a wedding coming up or you own a business, regardless if you plan on sending out a lot of mail you might want to buy your stamps before Sunday.

Postal workers at the Mason City Post Office are reminding people, the price of the forever stamp is going up from $.50 to $.55 on Sunday, January 27th. It’s the largest increase in postal service history.

According to postal workers, people are stocking up and buying them by the coil. That includes Alan Steckman.

“Oh we stocked up on about 17 coils of first class stamps,” he says.

Doing that saved him $85. Steckman understands price increases happen over time but remembers when they were significantly less.

“In the 1950s stamps were 3 cents.”

Others like Michelle Sanders didn't bother buying extra because she says no matter the price, they are a necessity.

“I just think maybe (the increase) is needed but it doesn’t worry me. I have to spend the money no matter what because I have to mail things,” says Sanders.

There is good news for your wallet, each additional ounce for a first class mail letter will cost $.15 which is a six cent decrease from what we were paying at $.21.