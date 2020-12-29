Still time to nominate someone for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursday is the deadline to submit a nomination for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

Named after one of the founders of the Downtown Rochester Alliance, the award is presented to a person or group who have made or are making a substantial impact on the downtown community. The inaugural award was given to Keith himself in 2017.

Nomination forms can be found online here and must be submitted by 11:50 pm on December 31. The winner of the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award will be selected by a committee of RDA board members, staff, and stakeholders based on criteria and completeness of the nomination form.