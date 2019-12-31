Sticking to resolutions in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new year, a new you.

At the top of your resolutions list might be getting in shape.

At NIP Fitness on New Year's Eve morning is where you'll find 59 year-old Vance Lommen, who makes it a priority to stay in shape.

"It freshens me up for the next day in my mind, and I got to get in the gym. Gives me better ideas, I start thinking about things."

And it's a positive atmosphere for the mind and body.

"When you come in here, it's another house, it's another family inside this door. You go out there, you have all your problems and people want to hate. When you come into the gym, you talk to somebody, they'll show you the weights, they'll show you the equipment. Just stick to it."

According to an Ipsos survey, being more active and losing weight are some of the top resolutions in 2020. But not many people actually stick to them; more than half of those surveyed said they lost motivation within less than a year.

Personal trainer Amy Peckham sees a lot of people come into NIP at the start of the year.

"I would say 3-4 weeks, it's really, really busy, and then we see people drop out."

Peckham says it's all about making people feel empowered, and want to help anyone with their goals.

"Whether it's finding the right class for them, or working with a trainer, how we can help you meet your goals so that you're still here a year later."

The best advice if you plan to get in shape next year: get a consultation with a trainer, and workout with a friend for accountability.

In addition, you may want to get into shape financially; Ipsos found that more than half of those who are planning a resolution said their goals are related to finances. Industry experts suggest steps like creating a budget, paying off debt, even cooking more at home.

Tammy Clark is a single Mom, and recently had to buy a new car after being in an accident. Though her situation may not make it easy, she does have a goal she wants to reach - having funds set aside in the event of an emergency or for something long-term.

"Even to put back $10 a paycheck. It's not much...I get paid twice a month, so that's $20 a month, around $200 a year, which can help."

Some other tips include improving your credit score, setting up an investment account, and even looking for other ways to boost your income like having a side job, getting a promotion, or even job hunting.