Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

The Tigers would do their scoring in the second half to take the win.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- Twice was nice. The Tigers girls soccer team added two goals in the second half to walk away with a 2-0 win over PEM.

Stewartville will next face Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday. 

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
