Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- Twice was nice. The Tigers girls soccer team added two goals in the second half to walk away with a 2-0 win over PEM.
Stewartville will next face Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.
