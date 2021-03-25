Stewartville falls to Caledonia in Section 1AA cahmpionship

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The state tournament features the state’s best teams. Unfortunately, two of those teams are in Section 1AA and only one of them can advance to the state tournament. Third-ranked Caledonia and fourth-ranked Stewartville clashed in Wednesday’s section championship.

The Tigers have been fueled this postseason with the chance to make school history with hopes of reaching the state tournament, especially with the Warriors missing star player Eli King.

“Obviously, we all have that in the back of our head,” Will Tschetter said. “We’ve been talking a lot about just breaking the door down so that it can become not like an expectation, but like it can be realistic for anybody.”

Tschetter, a Michigan commit, scored a game-high 29 points but it wasn’t enough. Caledonia head coach, Brad King, and his Warriors defeated Stewartville 78-61 to win back-to-back section titles.

Tschetter says that he is proud of everything the Tigers accomplished this season.

“We’ve been able to obviously put together some really good games, some big wins this year which is super cool to see,” he said. “I would just say I’m more proud of us off the court with everything that we’ve done equally as much as what we’ve done on it.”

Stewartville finished the season with an 18-4 record.