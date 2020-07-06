Stewartville's Will Tschetter commits to Michigan

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota - Will Tschetter was destined to play college basketball, the only question was where? The Stewartville Tiger made that decision Monday morning, committing to the University of Michigan.

"The culture that they have and that they've built over the long period of time, I kind of fit in with what they kind of had envisioned for their future," Tschetter said.

Minnesota's leading scorer last season - averaging nearly 35 points-per-game - Tschetter will now be molded by one of the all-time greats in college basketball, the Fab 5's Juwan Howard.

"I think it will be supper cool to learn from him, his experiences," Tschetter said. "More and more he's just been talking about why I'd be a good fit at Michigan."

The minute he set foot on campus at Ann Arbor, the six-foot-eight-inch senior knew Howard was right.

"Just to be able to kind of see the vibe of what you know the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor has to offer, I think it was pretty cool," Tschetter said.

Some thought it was a two man race between the Golden Gophers and the Wolverines, but Tschetter said that wasn't the case.

"I would say that I deeply considered probably every school that had offered me," he said.

Tschetter's commitment adds to a growing list of Southern Minnesota talent moving up to the Division I ranks. Will has trained this summer with Mayo's Madsen twins, Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby and the King brothers from Caledonia, athletes that are putting this part of the state on the map.

"I feel like it's so cool that we have so many talent athletes in here," Will said. "It's so fun to root for good people that are also super talented on the court."

Michigan finished last season with a 19-12 record.