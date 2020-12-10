Stewartville's Erin Lamb to play basketball in preparation for college voleyball

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - There is a slew of student-athletes who have already made commitments to play their sports at the Division I level. With gyms closed and sports on pause, finding ways to stay in shape can be challenging.

“It’s definitely been a senior year that I will never forget,” said Erin Lamb.

Lamb is a senior at Stewartville who has been along for the ride on an emotional roller with athletes across the country. While the 2020 volleyball season may not have ended the way she had hoped, she remains thankful.

“I will never forget the moments that I’ve already made and all the memories that Stewartville volleyball has given me already.”

More memories are bound to be made. Southeastern Minnesota hasn’t seen the last of Lamb. Following a one-year break, this winter Lamb will lace up her sneakers and return to the basketball court to stay in shape.

“We’ve been doing little workouts – footwork, agility and a little bit of conditioning which will definitely compliment volleyball and just the overall idea of staying in shape,” she said.

Once Lamb graduates, Lamb will head to Lexington where she’ll play volleyball for the University of Kentucky in the storied Memorial Coliseum. With college volleyball season pushed to the spring, the Wildcats are conducting virtual workouts during winter break.

“They are having workouts that they are posting on their strength and conditioning coach’s social media so I’m able to follow along and see what they’re doing and everything.”

The chance to play volleyball for a top women’s program is a childhood dream come true.

“I am so excited to be able to go on and play at that level,” Lamb said. “My dreams have always been to be able to play at that level and I’m just really excited to see how that all folds out.”

Given that college volleyball was delayed until the spring, Lamb said that she and her Kentucky classmates are excited to report to Lexington but are not sure when that will be.

If given the all-clear from Gov. Tim Walz, prep sports in Minnesota could resume on Dec. 21.