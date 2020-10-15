Stewartville/Caledonia football game canceled due to COVID-19 circumstances

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The No. 8 Stewartville Tigers (1-0) were set to host No. 1 Caledonia (1-0) were set to take the field on Friday in one of the state’s top prep football games. That game has been called off.

It was first announced on social media Thursday that due to unfortunate COVID-19 circumstances, the varsity football game between the Tigers and Warriors had been canceled. A post from Caledonia’s football Twitter account said “both sides are working to get this game played sometime this year.”

In a statement to KIMT News 3, Stewartville Activities Director and Assistant Principal Tim Malone, said, “We have a ton of respect for the Caledonia football program. We would have loved to share the field with them on Friday night. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with a member of our football family and his health moving forward.”

Caledonia is set to host Dover-Eyota on Oct. 24. The next scheduled game for Stewartville is a home contest against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Oct. 23.